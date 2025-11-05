BOWEN Varsity Rewards Best Graduating Students With Cash Prize

At the graduation ceremony of BOWEN University, Osun State, the overall best graduating students were given a befitting honour for being outstanding among their peers.

Aside their photographs, names and departments posted on a Billboard at strategic locations on the campus, the school rewarded the first three with cash prizes.

The Best overall graduating student, Lotechukwu Ikpo from the Economics department with a CGPA of 5.00 was rewarded with the sum of 1 million naira while the second best graduating student, Praise Adika from the Accounting department, with a CGPA of 4.99 got the sum of N700,000.

The third best graduating student, from the History and international Relations department with a CGPA of 4.98, Ebunoluwa Chidera Alao, received the sum of N500,000.

She was also awarded Best Graduating in Arts and Humanities along side other awards.

It is important to note that Lotechukwu Ikpo made history as the first student to attain highest points of 5.00 CGPA in BOWEN University.

She also received 17 other awards for her outstanding performance.

In his remark, The Vice Chancellor, BOWEN University, Professor Jonathan Babalola said the token was to appreciate their remarkable efforts in making the school and their parents proud.