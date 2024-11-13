Bowen University VC Lauds Glo On Digital Services

Share

The Vice Chancellor of Bowen University, Prof. Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola, has lauded Globacom for being consistent with the provision of digital services to the university over the past several years.

Babalola made this remark when he received a team from Globacom’s Enterprise Business Group at a business meeting in his office at the university in Iwo, Osun State.

The vice chancellor expressed delight in doing business with Globacom and urged the company to continue to provide uninterrupted services to the institution.

He also requested the company to support the university through various CSR projects that will assist the institution in the area of delivery of its mandate of producing better products and also move the university forward.

In his remarks at the occasion, the company’s Enterprise Business Lead, Adeniyi Odejobi, described Globacom Limited as not only a telecommunications company, but a digital solutions company and the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Nigeria servicing enterprises, SMEs, big-sized corporate bodies, public sector organisations, universities and millions of individuals all over the country.

