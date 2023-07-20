Bovi’s Age On International Passport Shocks Many (Photo)

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma has caused a stir online after a photo of his international passport showing his real date of birth surfaced.

The photo which is making round on social media was shared by the comedian via his Instagram page as he reminisced about life while revealing that it was his first international passport.

The photo shows that the stand-up comedian was born on the 25th, of September, 1979, which means he would be 44 this year.

Fans and followers were surprised about his age discovery, as many took to his comment session to react to the fact that he had an international passport at a young age while others noted that they thought the actor was still in his 30s.

Cyndiajelly said: “Omo. Daddy, you don old oo. God. Was actually thinking you will be around 34 or 35.”

Rbu_empire wrote: “No be today you don de stubborn, see your infant picture as you de bone.”

Amamaun said: “This is called showing too many details about yourself.”

Kelvin007.megax commented: “That means you did not just school in Benin you were born here.”

@jeromeee noted: “So this man don old. I think say na the 30s he still dey.”

Thetalkartiste stated: “Na him be say your papa no poor na which one una go dey tell us poverty jokes upandan?”

Myfeto added: “And we go dey talk about trenches hustling, Bovi go come still raise hand up?”

Glazedlens stated: “Tell me you are an ajebo without saying you are an ajebo.”

Idemu_d.williams reacted: “Them born bros with Golden spoon.”

See the photo below: