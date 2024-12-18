Bovi Reacts To Backlash Over Comments On Parenting 

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has responded to criticism following his remarks on corporal punishment during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

In a follow-up post on social media, Bovi addressed the backlash, particularly regarding his phrase “for the fun of it,” used while narrating his son’s behaviour.

In his post, Bovi wrote, “I don go trigger angry people because of the phrase I used ‘For the fun of it.’

“Make una no vex. In trying to colour my point, I’ve offended a shallow mob. You don’t have to agree with me. If you have children you want to beat, enjoy.

“My papa no physically beat me and I turned out almost okay.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bovi while speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast shared his parenting experience.

He stated that his son would occasionally throw and break items, including their television, out of frustration.

He emphasized his belief in empathy and understanding over corporal punishment, sparking mixed reactions online.

The comedian’s anecdote and stance on not physically disciplining his children drew criticism.

Some accused him of trivializing his son’s actions by saying he broke TVs “for the fun of it.”

Bovi’s latest post appears to address these reactions, reaffirming his perspective on parenting.

Bovi’s comments have reignited debates on parenting styles in Nigeria, where corporal punishment is a common disciplinary approach.

While some supporters lauded him for advocating non-violent methods, others questioned the practicality of his approach in certain scenarios.

