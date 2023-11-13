Bovi Narrates How Three Actresses Approach Him For Marriage

Famous Nigerian stand-up comedian, Bovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi has stirred reaction online as he revealed why he turned down marriage proposals from three popular actresses.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Sunday, the Warri-born comedian narrated how three women offered their hands in marriage to him at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), despite the fact that he was married with kids.

He, however, said he had to turn them down because their offer came with responsibilities.

Bovi said, “Last night @afriff 3 actresses offered me marriage for a year. I turned them down because the offers came with responsibility”.

Reacting to his post, Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja told Bovi to let the three actresses know that she is his wife’s personal bodyguard and she would be forced to deal with them in the streets.

Sharon said, “Look at my guy. My own friend !!! Tell those actresses I’m Kris’s bodyguard I go meet them for streets stay blessed.”

Check out the post below: