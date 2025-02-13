Bovi Announces Father’s Demise

Share

Ace Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi has announced the death of his father, Dr Edward Ugboma.

The comic act made this saddened announcement in a statement issued on social media on Thursday, February 14.

New Telegraph gathered that Dr Ugboma reportedly passed away peacefully, However, the cause of his demise wasn’t disclosed.

Bovi further disclosed that funeral rites will be announced soon.

He wrote, “We, the Ugboma family, wish to announce the peaceful passing of our father, grandfather and uncle, Dr Edward Sagini Ugboma (PhD) on this day, the 13th of February 2025. “He is survived by his children; Judy, Edna, Bovi, Zino, Tano, Tome and Jiji, many grandchildren and loving relatives. “We are grateful for all the calls and messages in this period of mourning and gratitude. Funeral rites will be announced soon.”

