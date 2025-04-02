Bournemouth Shift Focus To League As Ipswich Fight for Survival

Share

Bournemouth suffered heartbreak over the weekend as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City despite taking the lead in their 2-1 defeat.

Now, their attention turns back to the Premier League, where they are still in the race for European qualification. With just nine games remaining, the Cherries sit five points away from the top four and will be eager to reignite their push for a historic season.

However, recent form is a concern. Bournemouth have lost three of their last four league matches, a sharp contrast to their previous run of just three defeats in 18 games (W10, D5).

Their struggles at home are particularly alarm – ing, with the team on the brink of losing four consecutive Premier League home games for the first time.

But a visit from struggling Ipswich Town could be the perfect opportunity to turn things around, as Bournemouth aim to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 1949/50 season.

Ipswich Town have been battling relegation all season and remain winless in the league in 2025 (D2, L8).

They sit second from bottom, nine points adrift of safety, and another defeat would extend their losing streak to five matches—their worst run since a seven-game slide in 2011.

However, they have managed to hold their own against teams just above Bournemouth, drawing five of six matches against them (L1), which offers some hope.

