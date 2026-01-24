On Saturday, AFC Bournemouth produced a stunning result in the Premier League (EPL), defeating Liverpool 3-2 at the Vitality Stadium in a game filled with late drama and goals.

Bournemouth took control in the first half through efforts from Evanilson and Álex Jiménez, giving the home side a two-goal advantage before the break.

Liverpool managed to respond before half-time through defender Virgil van Dijk, reducing the deficit and setting up an intriguing second half.

The Reds continued their comeback in the second period when Dominik Szoboszlai brought the scores level with a well-taken goal.

However, Bournemouth refused to fold and secured all three points deep into stoppage time, with Amine Adli netting a dramatic winner to complete a memorable comeback on home soil.

The victory halted Liverpool’s momentum and handed Bournemouth a morale-boosting triumph in a tightly contested encounter.

Ahead of this match, Liverpool were unbeaten in the league, but Bournemouth’s resilience and late flourish ensured an upset on matchday 23 of the Premier League season.

The result leaves Bournemouth with valuable points in the mid-table battle, while Liverpool will be left reflecting on a match they looked capable of drawing or winning before the late twist.