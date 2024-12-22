Bournemouth Coach Praises Amorim Ahead Of Old Trafford Clash

Share

Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola has commended Ruben Amorim’s influence at Manchester United as the Cherries prepare for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Iraola’s side, sitting sixth in the table, are three points ahead of United, who occupy 13th place.

Amorim, appointed after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, started his United tenure with a draw against Ipswich. Since then, United have registered four wins and three losses, including a derby victory over Manchester City and a League Cup defeat to Tottenham.

“They’re different now,” Iraola noted during Friday’s press conference. “Their approach, system, and control of games have improved. They’re conceding fewer chances and goals while maintaining strong defensive stats.”

He added: “If we allow them to dictate, it will be very tough because they’re playing well.”

Despite defensive improvements, Iraola highlighted United’s vulnerability at set-pieces but credited their defenders’ quality. “We’ll prepare well for set-plays, though we’re not the tallest team,” he said.

Bournemouth’s three-match winning streak ended with a draw against West Ham. Iraola emphasised the importance of continuing to accumulate points in a tightly contested league.

Sunday’s fixture will test both teams as they aim to consolidate their positions in the table.

