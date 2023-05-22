Boundary Commission Warned Against Remapping Of Akwa Ibom

The officials of the National Boundary Commission officials are expected in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, 22nd May 2023, according to sources.
having been contracted by the outgoing Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, to ratify the illegal, skewed and clearly unconstitutional and hastily rustled-up new map of Akwa Ibom State.
This is coming seven days before the end of the tenure of the outgoing Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.
There had been reports that the governor planned to contrive a new map, wherein ONNA Local Government Area, which is his local government of origin, would be presented with the status of a coastal local government from its hitherto naturally hinterland position by remapping to the Atlantic Ocean.
It was gathered that the Governor had assented to the bill passed by the State House of Assembly.
The Governor has also reportedly ordered the Surveyor General of the State to draw a new map for the State, without following due process.
Meanwhile, prominent indigenes of the state have warned NBC not to illegally remap the state.
A statement read, “It is that secret new map that the Governor wants the National Boundary Commission to adopt and accord official status on Monday, 22nd May, 2023. Furthermore, the new map is set to be launched and gazetted as part of the State laws, captioned “Laws of Akwa Ibom State (Revised Edition) 2022” on the same date.
Again, in April, 2023 when the Governor secretly sponsored a Bill on the floor of the House of Assembly for a law to produce a map for Akwa Ibom State, the three local government areas negatively affected by the greedy and unreasonable action of the Governor took out an Originating Summons at the Federal High Court, Uyo, with the National Boundary Commission and the Surveyor General of the Federation joined as defendants, wherein the Plaintiffs have asked the Federal High Court to stop the illegal action of the Governor.
“The Governor has ignored the suit even though he has been served with all the processes and a Letter of Notification of the Pendency of a suit in Suit No. FHC/UY/CS/49/2023. The matter at the Federal High Court did not hold as scheduled for hearing on 15th May, 2023 by 1:00 PM, and it was subsequently rescheduled twice without hearing; first shifted to 18th May, 2023 and presently to Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023. As a result of this, the Governor is set to hurriedly conclude his devious remapping scheme on Monday, 22nd May, 2023 before the pending suit on the remapping gets to be heard.
“The Obolo people of Akwa Ibom State, comprising of Ibeno, Eastern Obolo and Mbo Local Government Areas, wish to strongly warn the officials of the National Boundary Commission who are visiting the State, that they must refuse to be used by the outgoing Governor to perpetrate the crime legalizing an illegality, which is what Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel’s action amounts to. Section 8(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 [as amended], clearly sets out the lawful steps to be taken before the boundary of any local government area can be adjusted. Udom Emmanuel has not complied with any of the constitutional provisions in this regard.
“The Director General of the National Boundary Commission has been duly served with all the court processes and a Letter of Notification of the Pendency of a suit at the Federal High Court. Anything done shall therefore amount to a nullity.
“The action of Governor has already caused serious dissatisfaction and disaffection among several local government areas in the State. No one would like to lose their natural identity or become a member of another local government area overnight. This is what the action of the Governor amounts to.
“Many innocent indigenes of the State have lost their lives because of the stubborn attitude of the Governor. Oil production has also suffered seriously as some of the companies have closed their operational offices for fear of disturbances and unrest. The Governor has continued to act like the bull in a china shop, as nothing seems able to stop him from the remapping exercise, not regarding that he has only a few days left in office.”