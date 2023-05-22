Boundary Commission Warned Against Remapping Of Akwa Ibom

“He has spared no expense and he cares less, so long as he bequeaths to his local government area the benefit of Petroleum Industry Act by extending the hinterland boundaries to the Atlantic ocean. The Governor is believed to have mounted pressure on the officials of the National Boundary Commission to guarantee their presence in the State.

“Inside sources at the Commission in Abuja has decried the cavalier and daredevil manner in which the Governor is going about achieving his vaunted desire to forcefully position his local government to benefit from the resources that will accrue to oil producing communities as provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

“Against the continuous lies by the Governor that Akwa Ibom State has never had a map, the office of the Surveyor General of Nigeria recently issued a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the official map of Akwa Ibom State. The CTC, endorsed by the Surveyor General himself, with receipt No.0099, is dated 16th May, 2023, debunks the claims of the Governor and affirms that there has always been an existence of official map of Akwa Ibom State.

“The Surveyor General of Nigeria had to set the record straight after being joined as a defendant in a suit filed by the three local government areas negatively affected by the wanton and self seeking action of the outgoing Governor.

“The action of the Governor is reprehensible and has been met with Statewide condemnation! It is believed that when the Governor began this extremely maddening move to remap Akwa Ibom State only for the benefit of ONNA, Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas, that a very respected Elder State-man had warned him to desist from this very dangerous act which is capable of destroying the State, especially as this is done only a few days to the end of his administration. The Governor, in his characteristic unbending manner refused to heed good counsel and reaffirmed his willingness to take full responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

“The Governor has no altruistic reason to draw a map for Akwa Ibom as there is already an existing and uncontested official map. As he leaves office, the Governor is furiously and feverishly working to establish a kingdom for himself within the oil conglomerates of Akwa Ibom State. It is strongly believed that the Governor has annexed a massive portion of the land donated to Sterling Global in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area and turned it into his private property. To protect this greed against protestation from Eastern Obolo LGA (the owners of the land) in future, the Governor wants the entire land mass to now belong to ONNA LGA where the Governor comes from.

“The Governor has displayed continued unceremonious hardihood towards every institution and wanton disregard for rule of law and judiciary pronouncements. Not less than two court cases have been ignored by the Governor so far in his attempt to remap the State. A High Court in Akwa Ibom State in Suit No. HU/ 134/2021 had declared the action of the Governor and the State House of Assembly as unconstitutional.