Boulevard Hotel Owerri Delights With Luxury Offers

Owerri, Imo State capital, which is regarded as the heartland of Eastern Nigeria, has continued to double as the centerpiece of hospitality in Nigeria, with hoteliers and investors in hospitality business finding it a safe haven to invest.

Last year, the city attracted a lot of hotels and hospitality outfits of different nature and classes, one of the newest addition to the hospitality landscape was The Boulevard Hotel Owerri, which came with it unique attractions, featuring facilities of exotic nature nestled in a serene environment.

The new hotel is managed by The Boulevard Hotel Group, which is one of the recent independent hotel management chains making waves in the country.

Since debuting last year, it has attracted quite a number of investors and hotels to its portfolio, making it one of the fastest growing independent brands in the country.

Under the guide of Mr Ekene Nnabuihe, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer, the new brand is propelled by the vision to be the premier choice for discerning travellers, by redefining luxury hospitality and fostering unity across Africa.

The Boulevard Hotel brand is making a bold statement of class, luxury, exceptional hospitality excellence and, unrivalled guest experiences and maximum return to investors. The Boulevard Hotel Owerri, the newest addition to its growing portfolio, is a luxury brand targeted at both business and leisure travellers as well as the local residents, who are ever enthusiastic in welcoming new brands to their midst.

It is their massive patronage that has kept most of the hotels and hospitality spots in business over the years. The hotel is centrally located and easilying city.

Facilities/ Services

The luxury hotel features well-apportioned facilities, boosting exquisite and opulent appeal while its numerous services are delivered by well-groomed and personal touch. Some of its facilities and services include:

Accommodation

Its boost luxury-inspired rooms, fitted and stylishly furnished with modern and sophisticated hospitality amenities for the comfort and relaxation of the guests. The rooms’ categories include Double Room; Suite; and Deluxe Double (Twin Room), all featuring common and unique amenities such as comfy bed, ensuite bathroom, with a bidet and also fitted with freshly minted toiletries, reading desk/ chair, coffee and tea making machine, safety deposit box, flat-screen TV, with multiple channels and home entertainment facilities.

Dining/winning

It well fitted and artistically make over all-day restaurant offers the best of culinary experience of different tastes, ranging from Africa, Continental and English delicacies, With options for buffet and a’ la carte. While it Lounge and Bar is well also well-kitted, with a cosy and appealing feel for guests to relax and entertain their visitors as well.

Its offerings include a wide selection of the best of wine, champagne, brandy, and beverages as well as different mock tails and cocktails.

Wellness

The hotel also scores high with its well- ness offerings that include an Olympic sized outdoor swimming pool and a pool bar, with ample seat-out area for guests to relax and unwind after a cold dip and swim or smooching if so inclined. It also features a modern fitness centre that is fully equipped for the benefits of both in-house and walk-in-guests.

Other facilities/services

Other highly rated facilities and services on offer by the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all the rooms and public areas/ service points, free private parking slots, 24-hour front desk/room service, airport shuttle, concierge and baggage storage, crib and extra bed.