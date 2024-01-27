Boulevard Hotel Group Takes Over Parkview Astoria Hotel Ikoyi

Boulevard Hotel Group has announced the acquisition of management rights for Parkview Astoria Hotel, which is located within Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. According to the group, in a press statement signed Mr. Morten Ebbesen, Chief Operating Officer of Boulevard Hotel Group, ‘‘this strategic partnership marks an exciting chapter for both Boulevard Hotel Group and Parkview Astoria Hotel, bringing together their respective expertise to elevate the guest experience and set new standards in luxury hospitality. ‘‘The Parkview Astoria Hotel, nestled in the heart of the serene Parkview Estate in Ikoyi, has long been regarded as a symbol of elegance and sophistication. With its prime location and impeccable service, the hotel has earned a reputation as a premier destination for both business and leisure travellers.’’

Ebbesen, who expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, further noted, “We are thrilled to welcome Parkview Astoria Hotel into the Boulevard family. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we expand our footprint in the luxury hospitality sector. Parkview Astoria Hotel’s rich history and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our vision, and we are eager to enhance the overall guest experience while maintaining the hotel’s legacy.” The strategic alliance between Boulevard Hotel Group and Parkview Astoria Hotel is expected to bring about a fusion of innovative hospitality practices, a focus on sustainability, and a commitment to exceeding guest expectations.

This collaboration aims to not only preserve the hotel’s distinctive charm but also introduce new elements that cater to the evolving needs of the modern traveller. This is as the Chief Operating Officer said, “Our goal is to build upon the strengths of Parkview Astoria Hotel and introduce new dimensions that will appeal to today’s discerning travelers. We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial, allowing both Boulevard Hotel Group and Parkview Astoria Hotel to thrive in an ever-evolving hospitality landscape.” As part of the transition, Boulevard Hotel Group will leverage its global resources and industry-leading practices to enhance operational efficiency, elevate service standards, and introduce innovative amenities.

Guests can expect a seamless transition as the management transition takes effect, with a continued commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality experiences.