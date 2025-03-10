BOUESTI, Ekiti Honours Enugu Gov

Share

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has been conferred with the prestigious Doctor of Humane Letters (DHL) degree by the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI) Ikere Ekiti. He was honoured for his inspiring leadership and contributions to the advancement of quality education.

Receiving the honorary degree at the maiden convocation of the school at the weekend, the governor stressed his administration’s dedication to transforming the education sector. Mbah said: “This award is a reminder that there is no greater honour than service.

It is an inspiration to re-commit to the governance values that underpin our modest achievements in Enugu State. “These values are shaped, particularly, by the conviction that education is the best legacy to bequeath to the emerging generation.”

The governor, who has dedicated over 33 per cent of the annual budget to education, maintained that the achievements recorded in the quality of output in the education sector through the deployment of huge resources had been reflected in the construction of 260 Smart Green Schools for experiential learning.

He explained that this education model emphasises experiential learning that imbues children with problem-solving skills over rote learning.

Mbah said despite the BOUESTI being in its formative years, the university had made giant strides by nurturing an environment that was conducive to learning. He praised his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, for his enduring reforms and sustained investment in education.

