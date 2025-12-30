Botswana Play For Pride As DR Congo Eye Knockout Spot

Botswana will conclude their Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign today when they face DR Congo at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

The Southern African side head into the final Group game already eliminated after losing their first two matches of the tournament.

Botswana were beaten by Senegal in their opening fixture before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Benin in their last outing. As a result, the Zebras have no chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Despite their situation, head coach Morena Ramoreboli has urged his players to approach the game with pride and fight for the honour of the country against a strong DR Congo side.

Botswana were drawn in a difficult group alongside Senegal, DR Congo and Benin Republic, and their early exit did not come as a major surprise. However, they will be hoping to end their campaign on a positive note.