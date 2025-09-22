Botswana Firm Hires Nigerian As Chairman

Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited has appointed a Nigerian, Farouk Gumel as chairman. The President of the country, His Excellency Advocate Duma Gideon Boko announced the creation of a new the company and named a Nigerian as inaugural chairman of its Board of Directors.

Gumel is currently the vice chairman of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). The appointment was made at the official launch of the new multibillion-dollar Sovereign Wealth Fund at the President’s office in Gabarone, Botswana.

Boko said that Gumel would chair a deeply experienced and diverse board selected to provide comprehensive and strategic oversight. The board’s composition reflects a powerful blend of local expertise and global vision, uniting key national and international figures. The Vice Chairperson of the Board is Ms. Emmah Peloetletse, who is currently the Head of Service to the Government of Botswana as well as Secretary to the President and Cabinet of Botswana.

Peloetletse is also the Chairperson of Debswana, the world’s largest diamond mining company. Other members of the board include Ms. Malebogo Mpugwa, Chief People Officer at De Beers Group, the worlds leading diamond company; Mr. Anil Dua, Cofounder of Gateway Partners and Non-Executive Director of Afreximbank; Mr. Boingotlo Toteng, Senior Managing Partner of Toteng & Company and Legal Advisor on Presidential Affairs; Mr. Sunil Sabharwal, former U.S. Executive Director to the IMF; Mr. Lesego Caster Moseki, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana; and Mr. Rizwan Desai, Managing Partner of Desai Law Group and former Chairman of the Botswana Stock Exchange.