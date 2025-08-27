Botswana Declares National Public Health Emergency

Botswana has declared a public health emergency as it faces a shortage of essential medicines and medical equipment.

President Duma Boko made the announcement in a televised address on Monday, setting out a multimillion pound plan to rectify the supply chain involving military oversight.

Managing the shortages would be “highly price sensitive due to our limited coffers”, he told the nation.

The country’s economy has been hit by a downturn in the international diamond market, as it is one of the world’s leading diamond producers, reports the BBC.