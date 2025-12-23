Botswana Can Stand Senegal’s Firepower

Senegal will begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign as one of the teams many people expect to go far in the tournament. Even though the team is slowly changing and moving away from what is often called their “golden generation”, they still have many top players as they prepare to face an average Botswana side.

Pape Thiaw took over as head coach of Senegal in midNovember after Aliou Cisse left the role. Since his appointment, the team has shown fresh energy and improved performances, making them one of the favourites heading into AFCON.

Senegal’s attacking strength has been very clear in recent matches. In friendly games during the autumn, they recorded big wins, including an 8-0 victory over Kenya, a 4-0 win against Mauritania, and a 5-0 success over South Sudan.

They also showed strong character by coming back from two goals down to beat DR Congo 3-2. Botswana have struggled in recent times. During qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they managed only three wins and one draw in ten matches, finishing fifth in Group G.

They ended the campaign 15 points behind group winners Algeria. Coached by Morena Ramoreboli, Botswana are currently ranked 138th in the world. Based on recent form and squad strength, they are seen as one of the weaker teams at this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal Team News: Two Late Withdrawals Senegal have been hit by a small setback, as Ilay Camara and Como forward Assane Diao have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury problems.

Botswana do not have many players to choose from, which means their starting eleven is likely to be very similar to the teams they used during World Cup qualification.

Senegal will travel to North Africa with the aim of reaching the latter stages of the tournament. They are an experienced side, known for being hard to beat and for controlling games well. Botswana, on the other hand, have limited options and appear to be weaker than they were a few years ago.