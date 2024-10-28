Botched AFCON Qualifier: Libya Engages Top Tunisian Lawyer, Set To Drag CAF, Nigeria To CAS

Share

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has enlisted prominent Tunisian sports lawyer Ali Abbas to challenge the ‘unjust’ ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the Court of Arbitration in Sports (CAS) if the CAF’s Appeal Board declined its request overturn the actions against it in respect of the botched African Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

CAF Disciplinary Board ruled that Libya breached the body’s various articles of rules and regulations and ordered the North Africans to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to forfeiting the match.

The LFF secretary-general, Nasser Al-Suwai said the CAF was “un – just”, according to Libya newspaper, Akhbar.

The paper reported that should the CAF Appeal Board fail to overturn these sanctions, the LFF has indicated its intent to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, targeting both CAF and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

