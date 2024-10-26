Botched AFCON Qualifier: CAF Axes Libya, Awards Three Points, Three Goals To Nigeria

Share

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has awarded Nigeria three points and three goals following a botched 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya.

The Super Eagles boycotted the match scheduled to take place on October 15, 2024, after the Nigerian contingent was held hostage for more than 15 hours at the Al-Abraq Airport where their flight was diverted.

Following a thorough investigation, CAF cited the LFF for violating Article 31 of the AFCON Regulations, alongside Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

These articles address organizational responsibilities and disciplinary conduct, which Libya failed to uphold for the match.

CAF ruled that Libya must pay a fine of USD 50,000 within 60 days.



