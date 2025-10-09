Bosso To Assist Eguavoen In New Eagles Set-Up After World Cup Miss

As the plot to replace Super Eagles coach, Eric Chell, with Austin Eguavoen thickens, fresh facts have emerged that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is considering Ladan Bosso to serve as his assistant. The changes are expected to happen if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are set to face the Benin Republic in a crucial qualifier on Friday in Uyo. Failure to win or secure qualification could see the end of Chelle’s time in charge. As reported earlier, the NFF has identified Eguavoen, currently serving as its Technical Director, as the man to lead the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

This would be his fifth spell as head coach of the national team. Now, trusted sources have revealed that Eguavoen would be assisted by Bosso , who is currently the head coach o f newly promoted NPFL side Barau FC. Bosso is not new to national team duties, having led the Flying Eagles in their last two U-20 World Cup campaigns before being replaced amid public criticism.

A source told SCORENigeria: “The coaching combination being proposed is Eguavoen to be assisted by (Ladan) Bosso.” Bosso is also believed to have strong political backing. His club, Barau FC, is owned by the Deputy Senate President, who reportedly enjoys a close relationship with NFF officials.

This connection could help pave the way for his involvement with the Eagles. Bosso has long expressed a desire to be part of the senior national team setup, and this opportunity may finally bring that ambition to life.