Bosso Gets U-23 Team Job, Ugbade Set To Return As NFF Appoints Coaches

The Flying Eagles coach for the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup could be elevated to the national U-23 team as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) set to announce handlers for national teams. Bosso led the Flying Eagles to the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina and his contract as the handler of the team ended with the competition according to the details of the deal with the NFF.

However, the NFF is set to hand the former Wikki Tourists of Bauchi another deal which will see him become the coach of the Dream Team following what the chieftains of the federation termed ‘satisfactory outing’ in Argentina. He will be succeeding Salisu Yusuf who failed to qualify the team for the next Olympic Games.

A source in the federation said “It is true that Bosso is being considered the coach of the U-23 team. The NFF is happy about his job with the Flying Eagles because he met all the conditions set for him. He is likely going to be announced as the coach soon.” The source added that Golden Eaglets coach Nduka Ugbade could be retained despite failing to qualify the national U-17.