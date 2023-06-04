Bosso, Flying Eagles bow to South Korea

The hope of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria win- ning their first FIFA U-20 World Cup was dashed in the quarterfinal after losing 1-0 to South Korea at the ongoing championship in Argentina. There were high expectations from the team after eliminating the host and the most successful team at the competition, Argentina, in the Round of 16, but the team fell short in the quarterfinal game against South Korea.

After fighting hard to end the regulation time goalless, Nigeria conceded a cheeky goal in the 5th minute of the extra time as they exited the competition. C. Seok-Hyun scored the only goal of the game with a header from a corner kick. All efforts by the Flying Ea- gles to get the equaliser proved abortive as the Asian defended stoutly to get the victory and a place in the semifinals. About 15 years ago, boastful Bosso was in charge of same U-20 team of Nigeria and the journey ended in the quarterfinals.

The Asian will be up against Italy, who defeated Colombia 3-1 in the semifinal for an op- portunity to play in the final. Nigeria have been to two finals, 1989 and 2005, losing against Portugal and Argen- tina respectively.