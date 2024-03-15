Bosso Begs Nigerians to Stand by Team Ahead Crunch Game

The head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso, is calling on Nigerians to support his squad in their upcoming crucial game against Senegal in the football event of the Games. The Nigerian team lost their first game against Uganda but managed to secure a win against South Sudan in their second game, earning three points in the group.

They will be facing Senegal, who are also with three points, today for a chance to proceed to the semifinals. Although Bosso is not pleased with the team’s current performance, he urges fans to come out and support the team wherever they may be.

He said, “I know the feelings in Nigeria about our performance but as a coach, I am not happy. Before the African Games, we only have a few days to prepare not even a month so the players cannot quickly meet the expectations of fans. “All I am trying to say is that this is not the time to criticise the team instead they should continue supporting and praying for us.”