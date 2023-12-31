Boss Mustapha: I Didnt Imagine I Could Rise To Be SGF

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha on Sunday said he never imagined while growing up that he would get so far up the ladder of life.

Speaking at his birthplace in Hong, Adamawa State during a reception organised for him and his predecessor, Engr Babachir Lawal, Mustapha said he was the son of a local headmaster whose story of the rise to prominence should motivate youths.

He, however, urged youths not to be deterred by their modest beginning.

He said, “Do not think that the level of your father or where you hail from will determine your level in life. If the son of a headmaster would become administratively the number three man after the president and vice president, you can as well aspire to be president of Nigeria,” he told the youths who dominated the gathering at the weekend.

Welcoming guests to the ceremony, Acting Chairman of the Hoba Elders Forum, Barr Alheri Nyako, said the forum organised the reception for Boss Mustapha and Babachir Lawal, as a demonstration of how the Hoba people cherish the record of producing the two SGFs who held office in the last administration.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Mustafa, said in a message to the event that the Adamawa Emirate is proud of both Boss Mustapha and Babachir Lawal.

It is unprecedented that a state, let alone a local government area, would produce two secretaries to the federal government in a continuous stretch,” the Adamawa paramount King said.

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, who also graced the event, described Boss Mustapha as a valuable member of the Buhari cabinet who stabilised the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, when the occasion demanded stability.