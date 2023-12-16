Boss Lady Returns With ‘Banke’

Temitope Duker popularly called Boss lady is back on the radar as she premieres her latest offering, Ban- ke’ on the 19th of December, 2024. The movie, starring the likes of Biola Adebayo, Oyindamola Sanni, Rotimi Salami Ronke Ogunsanya, Fuad Ferdinand among others, “captures the joy and travails of a couple whose beloved daughter disappears under mysterious circumstances.

As they search for answers, secrets unravel and suspicions arise, leading to a gripping tale of betrayal, intuition, and unexpected wealth. The movie, which premieres on the 19th of December will definitely open discourse on the issue of trust and friendship.

Boss lady as she is called described the movie as something that is very close to her heart, having conceived the storyline many years ago. Talking about the movie, she said it is about a couple in their 30s, Bode and Bolanle Tejumola, who after five years of their marriage finally had a child, they could call their own.

Boss lady said the movie is loaded with lots of life experiences. She also described the expiring 2023 as her year of blossom. “2023 has been my year of blossom, A year whereby I have been able to put my dreams into fruition despite the economic challenges in the country. I am charting the right course as I shot three movies this year.”