Emry Can Signs Two-Year Extension At Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can has signed a new two-year deal at the club with an option for a further year.

As reported by Bild, the newly signed contract will see the German international midfielder take a decrease in his previous salary, which was said to be €9.5 million per year.

However, while the new deal is not as lucrative for Can, there are performance-based incentives for the 29-year-old.

After signing for the club in January 2020, Can has experienced a turbulent time at the Westfalenstadion.

Unable to find a run of consistent form has at times led to the Black and Yellows considering selling the powerful midfielder.

Nevertheless, since the turn of the year, Can has revolutionised his game under Edin Terzić, proving to be one of Dortmund’s head coach’s key players as the side narrowly missed out on the German Bundesliga.

Displaying his versatility at center-back and in holding midfield, Can has given sporting director Sebastian Kehl little choice but to extend his deal.

After a transfer window that has seen many influential midfielders depart Die Schwarzgelben, Dortmund are certainly not in a position to lose yet another starting player.

With the club still interested in signing another midfielder, despite the arrival of Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich Marcel Sabitzer could be Dortmund’s next target for the summer.