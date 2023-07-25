Marcel Sabitzer Completes Transfer To Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of 19 million euros including bonuses.

Marcel Sabitzer completed his medical on Monday and has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Borussia Dortmund.

The 29-year-old will now head to BVB’s training camp in the United States to link up with his new teammates.

He becomes Borussia Dortmund’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ramy Bensebaini and Felix Nmecha.

Sabitzer said, “I can’t wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey. The talks with Borussia Dortmund’s officials were excellent and showed me how highly ambitious the club is for the coming years.

“I want to do my part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible.”

Borussia Dortmund were looking to bolster their midfield ranks following the departures of Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud and Raphael Guerreiro.

And in Sabitzer, they get a proven midfielder with plenty of Bundesliga experience.

The Austrian international enjoyed his breakthrough at RB Leipzig, before moving to Bayern Munich in 2021. He never really managed to fit in at Bayern and spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United.

“And after showing glimpses of his quality in the English Premier League, he will now hope for a fresh start at Borussia Dortmund.

Sabitzer has made a total of 185 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 34 goals and assisting a further 29. He is primarily a central midfielder but is also capable of playing further forward and out wide.

And Borussia Dortmund will hope that his arrival will give them the stability in the middle of the park that was often missing last season.