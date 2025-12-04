Borrowing As Red Flag: Experts Weigh In As Nigeria’s Debt Balloons

The fresh N1.5 trillion borrowing request (domestic) proposed by the President and approved by the National Assembly has elicited divergent views, as Nigeria’s budget leans heavily on deficit. ABDULWAHAB ISA presents experts’ views

Background

Nations – both developed and developing – take loans for different reasons. Some contract loans to finance budget deficits, to fix infrastructure dilapidation, or to address critical interventions and rein in inflationary pressure.

Yet, some nations will resort to loan for special obligations, like Nigeria did during the COVID-19 era, when it accessed an IMF window to address impacts of the pandemic. Loans are accessed primarily to sort investments that are long-term in tenor. The Nigerian government; past and present; contracted loans to address critical gaps.

Tinubu goes for N1.15trn domestic loan

Nigeria’s loan history is all too familiar in the economic circle, however, sometime in September this year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced to the nation and the world that his government has met it revenue target for this year, from the non-oil sector, therefore, was not going to borrow anymore to meet the year’s projected revenue.

That was as far as promises goes, as weeks after the President failed to keep his promise as he, again, went for domestic loan. This is as the National Assembly early last month approved a fresh request from the President to borrow N1.15 trillion from the domestic debt market to fund the deficit in the 2025 budget.

Tinubu in his letter to the National Assembly said, “I write to kindly request the approval of the National Assembly to establish a N1,150,000,000.00 borrowing programme in the domestic debt market to close the unfunded deficit gap created by the increase in the budget size over and above the prior approved revenue and borrowing plans.

“This request is pursuant to the provisions of Section 44, Subsection 1 to 2 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, FRA, of 2007, which requires the approval of the National Assembly for all new borrowings by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Rt Honourable Speaker may wish to note that the National Assembly passed a budget of N54.9 trillion, an increase of N5.25 trillion from the N49.74 trillion budget proposal by the Executive.

This increase created a budget deficit of N14 trillion. “However, the proposed borrowing approved in the budget was N12.95 trillion, which caused an unfunded deficit of N1.1 trillion. “It is, therefore, necessary to increase the domestic borrowing limit in the 2025 budget by N1.147 trillion to close this gap.

“Based on the foregoing, I wish to request the approval of the House for the establishment of a N1, 150,000,000 borrowing programme in the domestic debt market to close the unfunded 2025 budget deficit gap.”

Prior to this development, the President has assured everyone that the country is stabilised and that the government no longer borrows money from domestic banks, noting that what the administration needs is to create jobs for the people.

“First of all, we are fixing the economy, bringing hope to the people. That is what we are looking for. The economy is stabilised; nobody is trading a piece of paper for an exchange rate anymore,’’ he said. Adding, “What we need now is building the ship, bedrooms for export and import to buy goods and create jobs for the people.

There is a guarantee that I know, many of you have to suffer the initial abuse and the fear, where are we going? We know the direction we are heading, and we are moving upward.

“Those who may not know, now know, as I am standing before you, I can brag that Nigeria is no longer borrowing a dime from local banks. “We have met our targets of revenue for the whole year, and we met it in August. I received it this morning. If non-oil revenue is doing well, then I have no fear of whatever Trump is doing on the other side.”

Buhari’s loan profile

In his eight-year administration reign (May 2015 to May 2023), late President Muhammadu Buhari’s government accumulated approximately N49.85 trillion in total public debt, which was equivalent to about $108.30 billion at the time he left office.

This figure includes domestic and external borrowings by the federal government, the 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Tinubu’s government inherited the total debt portfolio of N87.38 trillion as of the time he took over in 2023, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The debt agency in an official statement said the actual total public debt as of June 30, 2023, after Tinubu took office, stood at N87.38 trillion.

Tinubu’s declaration on borrowing

Tinubu’s administration inherited an N87.38 trillion debt in 2023, a figure many Nigerians chastised the immediate past regime for “its reckless loan contraction.”

As a mark of departure, Tinubu’s administration made statements vowing not to take “indiscriminate” or “irresponsible” loans. The administration preaches prudence and fiscal discipline.

Red flag on borrowing

Notwithstanding the earlier loan disclaimer posture mouthed by the administration, it overruled itself. The current government has pursued significant borrowing to fund the budget and manage national debt, leading to public debate and criticism.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt portfolio spiraled to N152.40 trillion or $99.66 billion as of June 30, 2025. This figure includes both domestic and external debt and represents an increase from the N149.39 trillion recorded at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The Agency put the total domestic debt at N80.55 trillion, while external debt is N71.85 trillion ($46.98 billion). The spiral increase in borrowing is attributed to fresh borrowing and the depreciation of the naira. The latest in the borrowing spree by the administration was the N1.5 trillion domestic loan, which the National Assembly approved recently.

The Senate approval of Tinubu’s N1.15 trillion request was an endorsement to allow the government to borrow from the domestic debt market to finance the deficit in the 2025 Appropriation Act. The approval followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented at a plenary by the committee’s Vice Chairman, Senator Manu Haruna.

Presenting the report, Senator Haruna explained that the 2025 Appropriation Act, passed at N59.99 trillion, reflected an increase of N5.25 trillion from the N54.74 trillion initially proposed by the executive.

The increase, he noted, widened the budget deficit to N14.10 trillion, while the approved borrowing provision of N12.95 trillion created an unfunded gap of N1.147 trillion.

He said that the increase created a budget deficit of N14.10 trillion, saying that the proposed borrowing approval in the budget was N12.95 trillion, which occasioned an unfunded deficit of N1.147 trillion. Haruna further said it was, therefore, necessary to increase the domestic limit in the 2025 budget by N1.147 to close the gap.

In July, the Senate approved the 2025-2026 external borrowing plan of $21.5 billion presented by Tinubu for consideration. The Senate also approved the issuance of a Federal Government Bond of N757 billion for the payment of accrued rights pension arrears as of December 2023 for the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Opposition to borrowing

Most Nigerians are taken aback by the continuous borrowing by an administration that declared it had met and surpassed its 2025 revenue target, declaring expressively of no need to embark on further domestic borrowing.

The opposition African Development Congress (ADC) came down heavily on the ruling party’s seeming appetite for contracting loans, saying it negates the party’s earlier stance.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC noted that despite Tinubu’s public claim that Nigeria had met its non-oil revenue targets; reportedly N20.59 trillion by August 2025; the administration continues to deepen the country’s debt crisis.

Citing a report that Nigeria’s total public debt could rise to N193 trillion if all of Tinubu’s 2025 loan requests were approved, the party said the government was; “borrowing against its own words” and failing to deliver meaningful relief to Nigerians still burdened by inflation and rising living costs.

“The latest approval by the National Assembly of N1.15 trillion in fresh domestic borrowing by the APC-led Federal Government exposes the contradictions and dangerous fiscal trajectory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Only a few months ago, the President himself declared that Nigeria had met and surpassed its non-oil revenue targets, generating N20.59 trillion in just the first eight months of 2025, a figure his media handlers and cabinet officials paraded as proof of sound economic management.

Not long before that, the administration also promised Nigerians that domestic borrowing would be phased out and that revenue growth would reduce the need to mortgage the nation’s future.

“Yet here we are again, watching this government take a contradictory and irresponsible detour from its own stated policy direction. “As recently reported, if all of President Tinubu’s loan requests for 2025 are approved and disbursed, Nigeria’s total public debt could increase by N40.61 trillion, bringing the national debt stock to a staggering N193 trillion.

This projection, based on verified figures from the Debt Management Office, reveals that as of June 30, 2025, Nigeria’s debt already stood at N152.4 trillion, with N80.55 trillion in domestic debt and N71.85 trillion in external liabilities.’’

The party further stated; ‘‘let it be clearly stated: this is reckless debt accumulation wrapped in propaganda. ‘‘A government that claims to have hit record-breaking revenue should not be borrowing. A government that promised an end to domestic loans should not be submitting back-to-back loan requests totaling trillions of naira.

The APC-led government is suffering from a worsening case of economic policy schizophrenia, where the left hand borrows blindly while the right-hand issues press statements about ‘fiscal prudence.’

“To add insult to injury, these loans are being pushed through by the APC-dominated National Assembly while everyday Nigerians are suffering from the rising cost of living. ‘‘The Tinubu administration claims that headline inflation has dropped to 18.02 percent and food inflation to 16.87 percent as of September 2025.

Yet, in the open markets across the country, everything has become more expensive since Tinubu came into office. Make no mistake, Nigerians are not experiencing statistical relief—they are experiencing economic suffocation.”

Experts’ views

Given the avalanche of loans that have been contracted within two and a half years in a four-year term tenure for the administration, finance experts and analysts weighed in with opinions on the latest N1.5 trillion loan approval.

Paul Alaje, an economic expert, said Nigeria must prioritise her loans, meaning that it must tie its loans to infrastructure and not for consumption Alaje, a Senior Economist at SPM Professional, spoke at the Business, Economy, and Financial Reporting training organised by Premium Times Academy in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He highlighted that over the past 10 to 15 years, Nigeria’s borrowing has grown at an average of 20 percent annually, yet GDP growth remained below 3 percent, showing that borrowed funds have not significantly stimulated the economy.

“We must ensure that borrowing goes into capital expenditure projects that enhance production, such as roads, railways, and other critical infrastructure. Borrowing just to cover recurrent expenses does not stimulate economic growth,” he said.

He emphasised that debt servicing should not exceed one-third of government revenue, adding that current allocations often fund administrative expenses rather than projects that drive economic output. Alaje called on the National Assembly to ensure that any borrowing, at both federal and subnational levels, is directed solely to capital expenditure projects.

He noted that even within capital expenditure, administrative costs exist, but the majority of borrowed funds must be devoted to productive investments. “If we borrow and put it into critical infrastructure, we will see significant improvements.

I have visited several states and witnessed progress, but this model has not yet been applied nationwide,” he said, urging governors to replicate development strategies seen in Lagos and Abuja, where coordinated construction activity has positively impacted economic growth.

An Economist and Wealth Management expert, CEO of SD&D Capital Management Limited, Mr Gabriel Idakolo, tasked the National Assembly to painstakingly vet government loan requests to ensure they are provided for in the budgets.

According to Idakolo, “The 2025 budget is a combination of the revenue target and the loan component. As the federal government told Nigerians earlier that it had met its revenue target for the year, it is very important that the other component to drive the budget is met as well, and that is with regard to the loan component.

‘‘What is important is to know what the loan the federal government wants to take is meant for. The N 1.5 trillion domestic loan is supposed to be part of the loan component of the 2025 budget that the government wants to source. I believe that we should not take a loan component that is more than what has been budgeted for.

‘‘The National Assembly should critically address this loan request to be sure that it does not fall out of the previous projection for the 2025 loan facility. Another vital aspect of it is that we should not shy away from the servicing capacity we have and also the revenue that we have gotten so far.

‘‘Even if we have the capacity to service more loans, it will be a burden in the future if revenue should drop. I will advise the National Assembly to treat it as a duty to critically examine this new approval request of N1.5 trillion to be sure that it is in line with the pre-approved loan structure for the 2025 budget.

‘‘If the request is not in line, then there should be adequate justification from the federal government on why this facility must be taken. If not, it is better that we don’t heap loans on the country, and it is very important that they are reviewed to be sure that it is still in line with the domestic borrowing plan for 2025.

If not, the federal government should come up with a superior argument to be able to get this N1.5 trillion domestic loan.” Dr Aliyu Ilias, a prominent Abujabased economist and a public commentator on Nigerian economic affairs, said he felt the President was not well guided with respect to the loans.

“I think the president is not well guided based on the information they are actually giving him. He came out and declared to the public that Nigeria had surpassed her revenue target for 2025. Nigeria operates a deficit budget,’’ he said.

Adding; ‘‘It means that the borrowing is to actually augment the revenue, but as it is now, it appears he was not well guided, and I don’t know how he is going to manage what he has said already.

However, borrowing is not bad. ‘‘What is being borrowed for is important. With the removal of the fuel subsidy, I was hoping the government would allow two years of space before borrowing, and that’s the expectation of many Nigerians.

‘‘Don’t be deceived; there is more money for the government now than there has ever been. This is evident in the sharing of FAAC allocation every month between the federal government, states, and local government councils.

‘‘There is more money. I was thinking they would have managed things so well that he can actually use it to campaign for the next general elections. The way things are now, it means that he is not well guided and we don’t have physical discipline as expected.”

An economist and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, noted, “One important factor that amplified the debt number was the exchange rate.

Because if you look at the totality of our debts in dollar terms, you will discover that the difference between where we were and where we are now is not that significant, but because of the naira depreciation, the dollar component of the debt has gone up by almost three times.

“We used the exchange rate of N450/$ before the coming of this administration to convert dollar debt; now we are using N1,540/$ to convert it; that is three times.

So, the exchange rate factor is a very big factor in the growth of the debt. The only way to understand this is to look at the DMO figure and check the total debt in dollars.” The Executive Director of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CEPTI) Umar Yakubu also disclosed that the sudden borrowing before the implementation of the 2025 capital budget raises concerns.

According to him, “The recent borrowing is quite suspicious because the government has not implemented any serious capital project this year and for them to borrow now in November domestically is ironic and questions the legitimacy of their statement of meeting revenue target.

“Recall they recently borrowed $2.1 billion with no reasonable explanation. This also questions our debt integrity system because when we borrow, we don’t even say what exactly we borrow for. “The National Assembly doesn’t even scrutinise the borrowing documents and just approves them which is wrong.

On the other hand the DMO which is supposed to push our debt integrity mechanism is not doing so.” While Dr Wasiu Olasunkanmi Lawal, an Economist with Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, feels unease with the National Assembly’s latest loan approval, cautioning against continuous borrowing without clear fiscal direction poses serious economic risks.

“Economically, Nigerians should be worried. When fuel subsidy was removed, it was expected that the proceeds would help finance part of the government’s fiscal expenditures. Unfortunately, despite that, the government continues to borrow heavily,” he said.

Further, “It is not a bad thing to borrow, but what are you borrowing for? Funds should be channelled toward productive infrastructure capable of recovering the amount borrowed. Borrowing for non-productive or vague purposes puts the country in serious jeopardy.

“We are not seeing the impact of the subsidy removal proceeds, which were supposed to cushion fiscal challenges. Instead, there is continuous borrowing without visible outcomes. That’s why we are raising questions about Nigeria’s fiscal direction. “Nigeria lacks fiscal discipline.

That is why loans are easily approved and disbursed without effective oversight. Institutions that should check these activities appear compromised.

So, anything can be borrowed for, and nobody is held accountable. “If we say we now have more money after subsidy removal, why are we still borrowing? Where is the money going? Nigerians have been buying petrol at high prices since 2023, yet there’s no visible fiscal balance.

“Continuous borrowing means the future of the country is being mortgaged. The amount being borrowed today may not be repaid in several generations.

Borrowing from the IMF or World Bank comes with conditions that tie down our economy. “Subsidy removal should have helped balance the fiscal deficit, but when the common man cannot feel its impact, it shows poor management and lack of transparency.”

The don emphasised that unless fiscal prudence and institutional integrity are restored, the effects of borrowing and subsidy removal will continue to bypass the ordinary Nigerian.

“Borrowing is not the problem but mismanagement. Without fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability, no amount of borrowing will improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.”