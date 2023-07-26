Borrowers to pay more as CBN raises lending rate to 18.75%

Borrowers from banking institutions are now to pay more as the Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (CBN) raised lending rate (MPR) by 25 basis points, from 18.50 in May 2023 to 18.75 in July as it battles inflationary pressure. To frontally address the pressure stifling the economy, the bank has also lined up other tools in addition to routine hike in benchmark lending rate to deal with liquidity overhang. Going forward, the bank hinted of plans to come up with various ways to tighten the liquidity to ease pressure on exchange rate. Acting Governor of CBN, Folashodun A. Shonubi, confirmed the steps being taken by the apex bank on Tuesday when he briefed the media on the outcome of Monetary policy Committe (MPC) meeting, which is the first presided ovet by him since suspension of former CBN governor Mr Godwin Emefiele. The MPC voted to raise MPR by 25 basis points, from 18.50 per cent to 18.75 per cent and approved for adjustment, asymmetric corridor to +100/- 300 basis points around the MPR from the previous corridor of +100/-700 basis points. It retained CRR at 32.5 per cent and Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent; ostensibly to rein in inflation currently at 22 .79 per cent as at in June. Asked why the consistent hike in lending rate failed to address inflation, the Acting CBN Governor said it did and explained other innovative tools being looked at by the bank in addition to the conventional lending rate hike. He said: “It has made quite a lot of difference and I believe in previous MPC’s we have indicated and shown that every time we have had a rate increase it has actually moderated the rate of inflation. “But that’s not all we have been doing; and during this MPC we had quite a lot of time talking about inflation; talking about the various tools and mechanism we could use to manage inflation. “We agreed that one of the key challenges now was the liquidity overhang. We need to look at the various tools we had. In addition to interest rate hike, we’ve also come up with various ways to tighten the liquidity because we believe that the liquidity surface actually runs across not just inflation, but also have some impact on the exchange rate and other part of the economy.

“I can confirm that it is not only rate change that we are looking at to moderate inflation, we are looking at every tool in the box that will help us reduce liquidity and that should have a positive impact on reigning in inflation.” Mr. Shonubi debunked popular opinion that CBN’s latest forex liberalisation policy was not aimed at rate unification, rather, he said the policy aimed to infuse efficiency in the forex trading market. He gave the assurance that with moderation by CBN, there was light at the end of the tunnel with respect to forex exchange policy.

“We are not trying to unify any rates. We believe that we need to encourage the market to be more efficient and more effective and that takes a bit of time. Some of the volatility you’ve seen over the period has been driven by that same fact that the market needs to find its level, and, also, the reality that there’s pent-up demand which current supply will not be sufficient for.

“As we ease and satisfy the pent-up demand we will begin to see a more efficient market that runs. But you also need to understand the dynamics of pricing in the market and we feel we should actually stop calling it the I and E window because it is now much more than the I and E. For us it’s a market where everybody and anybody through the licensed institutions can participate. So we expect that over time the volatility you are seeing would normalise.”