Boro’s Boss Excited With Iheanacho’s Capture

Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick, is full of excitement following Kelechi Iheanacho’s arrival at the club. Iheanacho linked up with Boro on a six-month loan deal from La Liga club, Sevilla on Monday night.

The Nigeria international is making a return to England after previous stints with Manchester City and Leicester City. “Obviously delighted Kelechi is joining us.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to be in time for tonight but he’d be an important player for us, have a big impact,” Sky Sports.

“We have got some good attacking players. We’ll have a good week’s training and settle everyone down again before we go again.

