Borokini Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Adelami On Inauguration

A chieftain of the All Progress Congress (APC) and Senior Legislative aide to the President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, Simeon Toluwani Borokini, has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Olayide Adelami, on their inauguration on Monday.

In a statement, the former Lawmaker and Whip of the 9th Assembly in the state commended Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to Ondo’s development and expressed confidence in the governor’s ability to deliver on his campaign promises.

“I am delighted to congratulate Governor Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Olayide Adelami, on this special occasion,” Borokini said.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Ondo State’s history, and I am confident that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership will bring unprecedented progress and development to our dear state.”

Borokini while commending Aiyedatiwa’s 7-point EASE agenda, which he believes will address the critical needs of Ondo State citizens also applauded the Governor’s wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa for her unwavering support which has been a source of encouragement to the governor.

He also acknowledged the governor’s efforts to unite the state which was evident in the victory recorded during his election and his ability to promote peace and development.

“I urge all citizens to support the governor and his team as they work tirelessly to build a better future for Ondo State.”

The inauguration ceremony, which took place on Monday marks the beginning of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s new tenure, following his re-election in the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

