Borno: Zulum Opens Banki Int’l Cattle Market, Two Other Projects

Share

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, inaugurated the International Cattle Market and two other projects in Banki town, Bama Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph reports that the International Cattle Market was designed to foster economic growth and enhance the livelihood of the people of the state. The facility is 450m x 450m and has a perimeter fenced area of about 1.8 km.

The market comprises 12 large ruminant sheds, three small ruminant sheds, lock-up shops, market stalls, a water supply facility and an administrative block with three offices, a conference hall and convenience facilities.

The governor of the Far North Region in the Cameroon Republic, Midjiyawa Bakari, performed the ceremonial cutting of tape.

In his address, Zulum emphasised that the Banki cattle market would boost trade with neighbouring countries and bolster economic recovery.

He said, “As part of our efforts to rejuvenate commerce and enhance cross-border trade, we have established the Banki International Cattle Market, replacing a smaller village market that was devastated by years of conflict.

“This market now serves as a vital hub for trade between Borno State, the Far North Region of Cameroon, and Chad.

“Revitalising international border markets remains a priority for my administration to restore livelihoods and accelerate economic recovery in conflict-affected areas.”

Governor Zulum also unveiled a 20-classroom day secondary school with laboratories, three units of 3-bedroom internal staff quarters and five blocks of ten 2-bedroom teachers’ quarters.

The third project inaugurated in Banki was the Government Lodge designed to provide accommodation for dignitaries and officials of government.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has directed the state Ministry of Education to admit pupils completing primary education in two communities in Cameroon to the newly inaugurated secondary school in Banki town.

The governor stated: “We are introducing student exchange programmes to promote cultural understanding and enhance international relations.

“As part of this initiative, I have approved an admission quota for primary school pupils from Amchide and Limani, allowing them to continue their secondary education here instead of travelling to Mora.

“In addition, the Ministry of Education has been directed to allocate admission quotas for these pupils in the first term of the 2025/2026 academic session.”

Earlier in their goodwill messages, the Shehu of Bama, Umar Ibn Kyari, and the chairman of the Bama reconstruction committee, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, commended Governor Zulum for delivering the remarkable projects that would directly touch the people of Banki town.

The event was attended by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, members of the House of Representatives, Dr Zainab Gimba, and Engr Bukar Talba.

Other dignitaries present include the House of Assembly representing Bama Central and Gulumba Woloji, Bukar Sunoma, Baba Shehu Gulumba, Kaltume Midjiyawa, wife the of the governor of the Far North Region, Salamtou Baba; the Attorney-General of the Far North region in Cameroon and; many other senior officials.

Share

Please follow and like us: