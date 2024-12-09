Borno, Yobe, Adamawa Warn Private Schools Against Arbitrary Fees Hike

Share

The authorities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states have warned private school proprietors against arbitrary fee hikes and non-compliance with educational regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most private schools in the affected states have continued to jerk up their fees following the removal of fuel and other subsidies.

The Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Borno State, Alhaji Bulama Abiso, who spoke on the develop – ment, highlighted the need for stakeholder collaboration to address the issue.

Abiso said: “Education is a shared responsibility. We must work together to ensure that schools operate in a way that balances quality education with affordability.

“Arbitrary fee hikes undermine this balance and place unnecessary burdens on families.” In Borno State, the Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Wakilbe, had in a meeting with the private school owners in Maiduguri said that unilateral hike in school fees without following due process would not be tolerated.

According to him, any hike needs to involve consultation with parents who are already struggling with current economic hardship.

He said: “It is unacceptable for schools to impose fee increases without first consulting Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs).w “Parents are key stakeholders in education, and their voices must be heard in decisions that affect their children’s schooling.”

The commissioner emphasised the need for full compliance with the state’s education guidelines, particularly the ones regarding financial transparency and safety standards.

Share

Please follow and like us: