Borno Wins $1.2m For Primary Healthcare Delivery

Borno State won the maiden Primary Healthcare Leadership Award both at the national and regional levels for 2022. The victory was inspired by Governor Babagana Zulum’s performance in primary healthcare delivery, Borno is entitled to a prize of $700,000 for winning the national champion award and another $500,000 for winning the North East zonal champion award.

The combined prize amounted to $1.2 million. The award ceremony was presented to the state on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The Primary Health- care Leadership Award was held for the first time and it was initiated by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum in collaboration with UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation and the National Healthcare Development Agency.

The award aims at recognizing and rewarding states that have made significant progress in the delivery of primary healthcare services. The competition is open to all states in the country with winners selected based on a set of criteria that include leadership and governance, service delivery, human resources for health, logistics support for healthcare providers and monitoring and evaluation components.