Borno Vows To Enhance Trade Cooperation With Chad Republic

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reiterated his commitment to strengthening economic ties with the Republic of Chad in a bid to revive trade and socio-economic activities disrupted by the more than a decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Babagana Zulum made the assurance when he received a Chadian delegation led by General Abdulkarim Idris Derby Itno, in sympathy over the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum said he has plans for a reciprocal visit to Chad to meet with President Mahamat Idris Derby Itno to discuss regional economic and trade issues.

The Governor said ” will soon pay a visit to Chad to discuss matters of mutual interest, particularly the restoration of waterway transport between Baga town and Chad to facilitate commerce,”

Zulum said in addition to trade, he would coordinate with the chambers of commerce in Chad and northeastern Nigeria to bolster the economic partnership between the two countries.

He also announced a planned repatriation of Nigerian citizens currently taking refuge in Baga Sola, Chad.

He commended President Derby’s leadership in the fight against Boko Haram and extended condolences for the recent loss of Chadian military officers killed in action.

Earlier, the leader of the Chadian delegation, General Abdelkarim Idris Derby Itno conveyed President Derby’s sympathy to the people of Borno following the recent flood that led to the loss of many lives and property worth millions.

He described the people of Borno and Chad as one who share similar cultures and traditions.

According to General Itno, the president is personally leading the war against Boko Haram following the brutal killing of over 40 soldiers by insurgents.

