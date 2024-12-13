Borno Varsity Loses 2 Students In Auto Crash

Share

The Borno State University has lost two of its students in a ghastly motor accident in Jimtilo along the Maiduguri Damaturu road, few minutes after taking off that the university.

The incidents which occurred on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a male final year student who is among those that graduated today and a female part two student, lost their lives when a truck, believed to be owned by a multinational company, on a high speed, lost control and ran into the BOSU students Bus, while on their way home after their Semester Exams. Several students on the bus sustained various degrees of injuries, some very critical.

Immediately after the incident, the Vice Chancellor BOSU, Professor Babagana Gutti, Director of Works, Physical Planning and Development, Engr.

Mohammed Habib, Dean Student’s Affairs, the University CSO, Bursar and a host of BOSU staff were on hand to see that the victims were evacuated to Umoru Shehu Hospital and the UMTH. The two deceased students were buried yesterday in Maiduguri according to Islamic injunction.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"