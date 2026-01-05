Borno Varsity Holds Maiden Convocation, Installs Ooni As Chancellor

The Borno state owned University, Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU), has hold its maiden convocation ceremony, where it installed the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), as Chancellor.

The installation of Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), as Chancellor of Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU), Maiduguri, preceded the university’s convocation ceremony and awarding first degrees to graduating students.

In his acceptance speech shortly after the convocation which held at the Kashim Ibrahim University, Convocation Ground, Maiduguri, Oba Ogunwusi pledged to carry out his responsibility deligently during during his four-year term.