Borno: Two Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Attack

Share

On Tuesday, two Nigerian soldiers were confirmed dead while repelling a Boko Haram/ISWAP attack in New Marte and Kumshe area of Borno state.

According to a statement released by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai, Reuben Kovangiya, many of the insurgents were also killed.

Kovangiya said the failed attack was repelled by a combined effort of ground forces and the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

While listing the recovery items, Reuben mentioned that troops recovered one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device SUV abandoned by the terrorists during pursuit and the destruction of several motorcycles conveying the terrorists.

READ ALSO

On the second attack, the statement said troops also repelled a daring attempt by terrorists to attack the Forward Operating Base at Kumshe.

The statement reads, “In the early hours of May 27, 2025, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) foiled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State.

“The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location but were met with heavy gunfire. The Air Component provided immediate Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and offensive fire support, leading to the decimation of several fleeing terrorists.

“Regrettably, two soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice during the encounter.

“The collaborative effort demonstrates the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, geared towards bringing lasting peace to enable socio-economic activities to thrive in the North East region.

“During exploitation of the area, troops discovered lifeless bodies of the terrorists, with traces of blood on their withdrawal routes, indicating additional casualties inflicted on the terrorists.” he said.

Share