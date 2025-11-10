Borno: Troops Rescue 86 Kidnapped Victims, Arrest Terrorist Logistics Suppliers

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Joint Task Force North East, have recorded another major victory in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.

According to a statement released by the Media Information Officer, Sani Uba, troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion under Sector 2, OPHK, on November 9, 2025, encountered Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists at Dutse Kura after receiving intelligence that the insurgents were abducting civilians and vehicles along the Buratai–Kamuya Road.

The troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, pursued them towards Mangari, and overpowered them in a follow-up encounter near a camp, forcing the insurgents to flee in disarray.

A thorough search of the area led to the discovery of 11 makeshift terrorists’ structures and the rescue of 86 kidnapped victims, including men, women, and children.

Recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, five magazines with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles.

The terrorists’ camp was subsequently destroyed after clearance operations.

In a related operation, troops deployed at Mangada arrested 29 terrorist logistics suppliers en route Chilaria with several contraband items.

Seized materials included two pickup vans, a tricycle loaded with about 1,000 litres of petrol, four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, medical consumables, and large quantities of foodstuffs and provisions.

The statement added that all operations were executed successfully with no casualty recorded among the troops.

The Military High Command commended the gallantry and professionalism of the soldiers, urging them to sustain the momentum to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North East theatre.