Borno: Troops Kill Over 60 Terrorists In Gun Duel

Share

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army have neutralized sixty terrorists causing mayhem in the northern part of the country.

The Army Headquarters disclosed this in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday.

According to the statement, the land and air operation took place in Bita, Borno State early hours of Friday, May 30.

READ ALSO

The post reads, “In a decisive and coordinated operation, gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched a simultaneous land and air assault on terrorist positions in Bita, Borno State, in the early hours of today.

“The intense battle resulted in the neutralization of at least 60 terrorists”.

It would be recalled that dozens of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists were killed by the troops in New Marte, Marte local government area of Borno State.

During the encounter, unfortunately, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

Share