Borno: Troops Eliminate Top Sambisa Commander, 10 Terrorists

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have successfully eliminated a top Boko Haram/ISWAP leader who has been identified as the Second-in-Command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, Abu Khalid, alongside 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Borno State.

This operation came barely 24 hours after the troops eliminated the notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Julaibib, operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, by troops of Sector 1.

The exercise was carried out in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) under Operation DESERT SANITY, who made contact with terrorists at the Komala general area of Konduga Local Government Area during a night offensive at about 11:00 p.m.

READ ALSO:

According to a press statement issued by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, on Sunday, 1 February, 2026, Abu Khalid was identified as a key figure within the terrorist hierarchy, coordinating operations and logistics in the Sambisa axis.

Items such as five AK-47 rifles, magazines, several bicycles, assorted logistics and food items, as well as large quantities of medical consumables, were recovered by the troops following the successful engagement.

The statement confirmed that no casualty was recorded among the troops during the operation.

The Joint Task Force (North East) reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the tempo of operations until all terrorist elements are neutralised.