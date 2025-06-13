Borno: Troops Arrest Chinese National During Counter-Terrorism Operation

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday announced the arrest of a Chinese national during a counter-terrorism operation conducted by troops in Borno State.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said five terrorist logistics suppliers were also arrested.

Although the identity of the foreigner was not disclosed, the military said the individual, who claimed to be a miner, is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation.

Kangye assured journalists that a full investigation is underway to determine the suspect’s intentions and possible links to insurgent groups.

He also dismissed claims that troops are often slow in responding to distress calls during attacks, especially in remote communities.

Kangye clarified the allegation as misleading, noting that logistical realities such as difficult terrain and the need for coordination affect response times.

He upheld that all distress calls are being dealt with and assured the public of the military’s commitment to protecting citizens and neutralizing threats.

“Arrest of Terrorist Collaborators: Troops arrested five terrorists logistics suppliers, collaborators, and a Chinese national claiming to be a miner during well-coordinated operations conducted in Kukawa and Ngala LGAs of Borno State, as well as Geidam LGA of Yobe State between 5 and 7 June 2025. Amongst the items recovered were a vehicle, a motorcycle, mobile phones, and a Chinese International passport, while the sum of N10,000.00 was also recovered from them.

“Anybody that is caught, just like you know with criminals, they will just deny involvement. But the question is: what brought him there at the time of arrest? Why was he in an operational area where our troops were conducting operations?

“The Chinese national has been detained and is undergoing interrogation. Once the investigation is concluded, we will furnish the public with full details—why he was there, how he was arrested, and whether he had accomplices.

“People must understand that our troops are not in every village.

“Sometimes, incidents occur 10 to 15 kilometres from the nearest military base. Before deployment, the appropriate subunit must be identified, a commander appointed, and vehicles and supplies secured. All of this takes time.

“You might feel neglected if you don’t understand the internal priorities, but it doesn’t mean action isn’t being taken.

“Let’s not rush to label our troops as slow. They are working under tough conditions, and I can assure you—they respond when called upon.” Kangye said.

