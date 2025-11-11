Borno: Troops Arrest 29 B’Haram Logistics Suppliers, Rescue 86 Kidnap Victims In Failed Ambush

Troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military have arrested 29 Boko Haram logistic suppliers, rescued 86 kidnap victims and foiled an ambush by the insurgents in Borno State.

The theater Command, in a statement yesterday, by its Spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba, said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Joint Task Force North East, have recorded another major success in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.”

He added; “Troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion, under Sector 2 OPHK on November 9, encountered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Dutsen e Kura after discovering that terrorist were abducting civilians and vehicles along the Buratai–Kamuya Road.

“The troops thwarted the attack, pursued the terrorists towards Mangari, and overpowered them in a follow-up encounter near a camp, forcing the insurgents to flee in disarray. A search of the area led to the discovery of 11 makeshift terrorists’ structures and the rescue of 86 kidnapped victims comprising men, women, and children,” the statement said.

According to the statement, ” items recovered include one AK-47 rifle, five magazines with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles. The terrorists’ camp was destroyed in situ after clearance operations.”

Similarly, troops deployed to Forward Operation Base Mangada in an operation, arrested 29 terrorist logistics suppliers with several litres of fuel, food and noni food items to supply to the Boko Haram insurgents.

The statement added that items recovered include two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, about 1,000 litres of petrol in jerricans, four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, huge cache of medical consumables, and large quantities of foodstuffs and provisions.