Borno Trains 150 Almajiri In Vocational Skills

The Borno State Government has trained and presented working tools to 150 almajiri Students who completed vocational skills training under a government initiative.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the Borno State Vocational Enterprise Institute, Governor Babagana Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating opportunities for almajiri learners to secure a brighter and more productive future.

The training covered various trades, including electrical installation and repairs, solar panel installation and maintenance, leatherwork, welding, carpentry, and building construction.

The initiative also included cash support to enable beneficiaries to start their own businesses and contribute to the development of society.

It aims to enhance individual capabilities, uplift communities, and provide almajiri with sustainable pathways to economic independence.

“As the Governor of Borno State, I assure you that our government remains fully committed to supporting Sangaya Islamic education.

“We will continue investing in Sangaya educational resources to ensure every learner has access to quality teaching and learning essentials,” Zulum stated.

He also expressed concern about rising cases of abuse under the guise of Islamic instruction.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a critical concern: the safety and well-being of our Sangaya learners.

“The Borno State Government will not tolerate any form of molestation or violence, such as caning, against any almajiri.

“Every one of you, regardless of your background, deserves to be treated with respect and dignity,” he said.

“Our commitment to safeguarding children extends beyond the almajiri; it encompasses all children. We must work collectively to ensure our society embraces every child without prejudice.

“This pledge is not merely a statement; it is a call to action for every parent, educator, and community leader to protect the rights of our Sangaya learners,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Borno Sangaya Board, Aliyu Ahmad Abulfatahi, said the programme was launched in 2023 as part of Governor Zulum’s resolve to address the challenges faced by almajiri children, who are traditionally engaged in Islamic schooling and often lack access to formal education and economic opportunities.

He noted that the training was organised in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Board.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Lawan Abba Wakilbe, represented by the Special Adviser in the ministry, Bukar Tijjani, said the ministry had partnered with institutions, including the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, to provide certification for almajiri learners.

