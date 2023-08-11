Borno To Support Army University Biu With N50m, Houses, Students Hostels

The Borno State Government is set to support the Nigerian Army University Biu with the sum of N50 million and the construction of staff quarters and students’ hostels, as state government intervention to the institutions.

Governor Babagana Zulum announced the interventions on Friday when the Army University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Kyari Mohammed, led a management delegation to a courtesy call on the Governor at the Government House in Maiduguri.

“Insha Allah, we will provide accommodation for staff as well as hostels for students’ use at the university. On this note, I want to direct the Commissioner for Works and Housing to come up with an architectural design for the project”, Zulum said.

Before Friday’s intervention, Governor Zulum had extended a series of support to the University of Maiduguri, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Federal College of Education, Gwoza, and a host of other Federal Government institutions either being set up or existing in Borno State.

Governor Zulum directed Borno State’s Ministry of Education to prepare a list of deserving students that will be awarded scholarships to pursue higher education at the Nigerian Army University, Biu and directed that beneficiaries be drawn from the three senatorial zones: Northern, Central and Southern senatorial districts of the state.

He also directed all state-owned tertiary institutions to re-introduce convocation ceremonies which were suspended due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, adding that such ceremonies should be used to identify performing students and award scholarships for further studies.

The governor commended former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), for facilitating the establishment of the Army University in Borno.

Earlier speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Prof. Kyari Mohammed, commended the remarkable progress made by Borno in the field of educational development, during the last four years of Zulum’s administration.

“As a university, we are particularly encouraged by the monumental achievements recorded in the education sector, from the primary to the tertiary level.

“In terms of teacher quality development, recruitment, training and re-training and the high-quality infrastructural development for which Borno is now a reference point around the country”, Prof. Kyari said.

He said that the state, once plagued by insurgency, has transformed into a reference point for other regions in Nigeria which seek to enhance their educational systems.

The VC thanked Governor Zulum for supporting the Army University and other tertiary institutions across the state.