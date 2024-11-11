Borno To Rehabilitate 8 Schools, Upgrade General Hospital, Others

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the rehabilitation of the Uba General Hospital and road networks in the Askira-Uba Local Government Area. He made the announcement when he visited the Emir of Uba Alhaji Ali ibn Ismaila Mamza.

The governor also announced plans to refurbish the hospital and approved the construction of a new palace complex befitting the monarch’s status Zulum said nine primary schools would be rehabilitated in Uba and Wuvu.

The schools include Uba Central Primary School, Mufa A and Mufa B Primary Schools, Kuma Primary School, Masil Primary School, Uba Mar – ghi Primary School, LowCost Primary School, and Kwarghi Primary School.

Each institution will undergo extensive renovations, with new furniture and additional teaching staff to support students’ learning environments. His assessment tour included stops at Central Primary School, a newly constructed Islamic high school, and Uba General Hospital, where he reviewed both completed and required works.

He also visited Government Day Secondary School in Uvu, directing the construction of a deep aquifer borehole for the High Islamic College, Uba. At Uvu village in Askira-Uba, Zulum ordered the establishment of a new secondary school and the refurbishment of the central primary school to support education in the area.

