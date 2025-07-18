New Telegraph

July 18, 2025
Borno To Introduce Civil Service Innovation Award For Hardwork

The Borno State Government is to introduce civil service innovation award to encourage hardwork, dedication to duty and promote innovation.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing to mark 2025 Civil Service week at the Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri yesterday, the state’s Head of Service, Dr Mohammed Ghuluze, said:

“Very soon, we are going launch the 2025 Bormo state civil service innovation award to encourage hardworking, dedication to duty and innovation.

“We are going to also establish civil service reform monitoring and taskforce committee, commencement of mentorship program and introduce SERVICOM to ensure public trust and accountability”.

