Borno: Thousands Displaced After Boko Haram Attack In Kirawa

Over 5,000 residents in the border town of Kirawa in Borno State have fled their homes to neighbouring Cameroon as a result of a spirited attack by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack occured in the late hours of Thursday, October 2, forcing the district head, Abdulrahman, to flee from his palace.

This development was first reported by the news agency “Reuters” based on a report from community leaders on Friday that several homes were set ablaze, including a military barracks.

Abubakar told Reuters, “I was left with no option but to flee to Cameroon.”

“Residents boarded trucks to seek refuge across the border, while others ran to Maiduguri,” the state capital.

Reuters reported a video released by the terrorist showed moments when the fighters were setting fire to the military barracks while chanting “victory belongs to God”

“Boko Haram is in control,” Sauda Hassan confirmed, who managed to take refuge in Pulka, a neighbouring town where soldiers are stationed.

The attacks are now added to patterns of attack when Boko Haram fighters overran a military barracks in Banki, on September 19, seizing a cache of weapons and forcing the troops 5o retreat.

Yakubu Mabba Ali Kirawa, the leader of the town’s development association, called for urgent military reinforcements, stating that the people have resorted to self-help by relying mainly on local vigilantes and residents as security after the withdrawal of the multinational military task force following a deadly attack in August.

The recent spate of attacks showed a pattern of coordinated attacks on civilians and security forces in Borno State, showing an imprint of Boko Haram and its splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

This year alone, the insurgents have occasionally overrun several military bases and communities, though these communities and bases have repeatedly been regained through reinforcements.