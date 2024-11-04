Borno Targets N25bn IGR In 2025

Share

The Borno State government says it is targeting N25 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2025 as against the N19 billion for this year.

Borno State Internal Revenue Service Chairman Bello Ibrahim said this on Sunday in Maiduguri. Ibrahim announced that the agency had already generated over N18 billion as of September, adding that by the end of November, it would have surpassed its 2024 projections of N19 billion.

“We are looking at generating N25 billion in 2025, God willing. We will intensify efforts to leverage the little peace we are gaining in the state and expand the scope of our collections,” he said.

The chairman said the increase in the projected IGR in 2025 was instrumental in an innovative tax drive via automated process, which had dramatically changed the fortune of revenue collection.

According to him, the revenue service has been consistently raising revenue collection with the introduction of automated processes in revenue collection.

Ibrahim said: “If you do a comparative analysis, three years, 2021, this agency was able to generate only N10 billion; in 2022, we managed to generate a little over N17 billion.

