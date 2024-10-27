Borno Speaker Urges FG To Acquire New Aircraft For Shettima

Share

Following Shettima’s cancelled trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has urged the Federal Government to acquire a new aircraft for Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

In a statement issued in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Sunday, Lawan asked the Nigerian Government to purchase a new jet for Shettima.

According to him, Shettima’s life stand at risk due to the “faulty” presidential aircraft he travelled with.

READ ALSO

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Shettima had to cancel his trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa following an incident at an airport in New York, United States

He said: “I want to sympathize with the Nigerian Government, especially the office of the Vice President, his crew and staff over the unfortunate incident at JFK Airport in New York, U.S.A.

I also express my gratitude to Allah (God) for saving the precious life of our dear Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima and those on board the ill-fated VP’s plane, even as I urge the Nigerian government to demand a thorough and timely investigation from the United States government over the incident that affected Vice President Kashim Shettima’s plane at one of the most secure spots in the World.

“The life of the Vice President and that of his crew/officials stand at risk while using the old and faulty presidential aircraft.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need to acquire a new aircraft for Senator Kashim Shettima so as to avoid this recurrence of air mishaps.”

Share

Please follow and like us: